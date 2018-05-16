Swedes make local inroads

Swedish developer Rabbalshede Kraft has acquired three operational Vestas V90 turbines in its home market.

The machines are located in Falkenberg, Hjo and Skara and were commissioned in 2011 and 2012.

Rabbalshede Kraft will be responsible for operating the turbines following the acquisitions from an unnamed company.

Rabbalshede Kraft head of business development Martin Pettersen said: “We will continue to look for similar acquisitions as they contribute to the good growth of our portfolio and operations.”

Image: Vestas