Articles Filter

Swedes make local inroads

Rabbalshede Kraft buys three operational Vestas V90 turbines

Swedes make local inroads image 16/05/2018

Swedish developer Rabbalshede Kraft has acquired three operational Vestas V90 turbines in its home market.

The machines are located in Falkenberg, Hjo and Skara and were commissioned in 2011 and 2012.

Rabbalshede Kraft will be responsible for operating the turbines following the acquisitions from an unnamed company. 

Rabbalshede Kraft head of business development Martin Pettersen said: “We will continue to look for similar acquisitions as they contribute to the good growth of our portfolio and operations.”

Image: Vestas 

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.