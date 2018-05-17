Articles Filter

Mitsui moves on Taiwan offshore

Japanese investor agrees to acquire share in 1GW-plus Hai Long project

Mitsui moves on Taiwan offshore image 17/05/2018

Japanese investor Mitsui & Co has agreed to acquire a stake in the 1GW-plus Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Mitsui has taken a 50% shareholding in Enterprize Energy subsidiary Yushan Energy, which holds a 40% interest in the wind farm alongside Canadian developer Northland Power.

Enterprize chairman Ian Hatton said the move marked Mitsui’s entry into offshore wind and builds on previous agreements between the companies.

The 300MW Hai Long 2 phase secured a contract in the first Taiwanese offshore wind auction last month.

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.