Mitsui moves on Taiwan offshore

Japanese investor Mitsui & Co has agreed to acquire a stake in the 1GW-plus Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Mitsui has taken a 50% shareholding in Enterprize Energy subsidiary Yushan Energy, which holds a 40% interest in the wind farm alongside Canadian developer Northland Power.

Enterprize chairman Ian Hatton said the move marked Mitsui’s entry into offshore wind and builds on previous agreements between the companies.

The 300MW Hai Long 2 phase secured a contract in the first Taiwanese offshore wind auction last month.

