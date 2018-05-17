Nova wins Shetland tidal extension

Crown Estate Scotland has granted an extension to Nova Innovation’s existing seabed lease at Bluemull Sound off Shetland, increasing the capacity of the site from 500kW to 2MW.

The extension until 2041 allows the Edinburgh company to build on the operational three-turbine Shetland Tidal Array.

Nova Innovation Shetland manager Patrick Ross-Smith said: “This lease extension paves the way for expanding the array, using the next generation of Nova turbines, further driving down the costs of this clean and predictable source of renewable energy.”

Crown Estate Scotland development manager Mark McKean added: “With their ongoing work to further enhance the technology to be utilised at the Shetland site, Nova is demonstrating that tidal energy projects are truly coming of age.”

Image: M100 tidal turbine (Nova Innovation)