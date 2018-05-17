EA1 taps UK support 

Engineering and operations support services contractor ODE is to provide client representatives during construction of ScottishPower Renewables' 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The contract covers all aspects of the construction process, including the installation of piles, jacket foundations, scour protection, cables, grouting and the turbine package works.

15 Jun 2017 ODE engineering and project management staff out of its central London office will support the project up to mid-2020, the company said.

ODE regional director Jeff Barnes said: “The client representatives that we provide to East Anglia 1 will be the eyes and ears of the installation team.

“They undertake a significant role that will be instrumental in the efficient running and successful delivery of the project.”

EA1 will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due online in 2020.

Image: ScottishPower Renewables