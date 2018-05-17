NextEra puts store in Arizona

NextEra Energy Resources and Salt River Project (SRP) have commissioned a 20MW solar plant with a 10MW energy storage system in Arizona.

The Pinal Central solar centre comprises 258,000 panels across 104 hectares of land east of Casa Grande integrated with a lithium-ion battery plant.

Over 150 jobs were created during construction along with four full-time positions once operational.

SRP general manager and chief executive Mike Hummel said: “The project's design allows SRP to utilise solar and battery storage together to optimise clean energy output to benefit our customers.”

SRP, which is a community-based not-for-profit utility, will buy all the electricity from the project, which is owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

NextEra Energy Resources vice president of renewable development Matt Handel said: “We are delighted to work with SRP to bring this innovative solar and energy storage facility online and deliver unprecedented value to its customers.”

Image: NextEra