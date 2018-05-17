Articles Filter

Japanese duo raise floating game

Toda Corp and Yoshida Co build semi-submersible roll on/roll off vessel 

Japanese duo raise floating game image 17/05/2018

Japanese companies Toda Corp and Yoshida Co have built a semi-submersible vessel designed for the installation of floating offshore wind turbines.

The Float Raiser barge has roll on/roll off capabilities allowing loading and unloading of turbines, caissons and foundations up to a total weight of 5000 tonnes.

Float Raiser is 110 metres in length, 43 metres wide and has a deck area of about 3890 square metres. 

Japan's Ministry of the Environment supported the development of the vessel. 

Image: Toda Corp and Yoshida Co

