Triodos takes Nordsee 1 share

Triodos Bank has entered the offshore wind market by investing an undisclosed amount in the 332MW Nordsee 1 project in the German North Sea.

The wind farm, which features 54 Senvion 6.2M turbines, became operational at the end of last year.

Triodos added that it had also closed financing for the project, which was developed by Northland Power and Innogy.

Triodos added that in 2018 it will also be looking to support energy storage, grid infrastructure, smart meters and heat networks.

Image: Nordsee 1 Gmbh