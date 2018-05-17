East Anglia 'needs' offshore plan

The East Anglia region of England must develop a new regional strategy to tap into the benefits offered by around 8GW of offshore wind projects being developed off its coast, the SNS2018 conference has heard.

Work on the plan needs to start “right away” to allow the area to make the most of its wind resource, delegates in Norwich were told today by MP for Waveney Peter Aldous.

03 Mar 2016 “We are competing with other regions in the UK and need to make a compelling case for further investment from Westminster,” Aldous said.

He added that the strategy should focus on four key areas including boosting local infrastructure and developing education and skills.

It could also look at strengthening supply chains and fostering greater collaboration between offshore wind and the oil and gas sector and other industries, such as steel.

“We need to go that extra mile and strive purposely to become the world leader in offshore energy,” Aldous said.

