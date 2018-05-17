Sumitomo goes big in Japan

Japanese company Sumitomo Electric Industries has secured a contract to supply and install electrical equipment on Japan's largest onshore wind farm.

The work on the 122MW Tsugaru wind farm, which is located in Aomori prefecture, includes the design, manufacture and installation of electricals, such as the underground power transmission and distribution line and substation equipment.

The Tsugaru wind farm is being developed by Japanese outfit Green Power Investment Corp, in which US developer Pattern Energy owns a majority stake.

It will feature 38 GE 3.2MW turbines and is expected to start commercial operations in mid-2020.

Pattern chief executive said the project “will be the largest wind power facility in Japan when it is completed in 2020”.

Image: GE