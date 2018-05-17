Germany awards 604MW onshore

German grid regulator BNetzA has awarded 604MW of grid capacity to 111 winning bids in the country's latest onshore wind auction.

The average price was €57.30 per megawatt-hour, higher than the €47.30/MWh in the last round that took place earlier this year.

Related Stories Berlin opens 670MW onshore sale

06 Mar 2018

WPD auction haul in Germany

26 Feb 2018 However, the 670MW tender was undersubscribed, the first time this has happened since the country started onshore wind auctions last year.

BNetzA head Jochen Homann said: “The rising support price compared to the last round might provide an incentive to developers to participate in future auction rounds.”

Fifteen of the 111 winning bids are for community-driven projects. They have a combined capacity of 113MW and will receive the highest support rate of €62.8/MWh.

This is because a uniform pricing system applies to these projects, while for other winners pay-as-bid rules apply.

Successful developers include BayWa, EnBW, Enercon, Green City Energy, Juwi, PNE Wind and Sabowind.

Successful bids ranged from €46.5/MWh to €62.8/MWh.

Last year’s privileges for community projects, such as the ability to participate in tenders before being granted a construction licence, were suspended for the latest auction.

Thirty-three projects totalling 138MW are located in North Rhine-Westphalia, followed by Brandenburg with 16 projects with combined capacity of 87MW.

Image: Pixabay