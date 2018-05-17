Articles Filter

Azure seals 130MW home win

Indian developer successful in Maharashtra state auction

Azure seals 130MW home win image 17/05/2018

Azure Power is to develop a 130MW solar farm in India, following success in an auction conducted by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC). 

The project is expected to be commissioned next year.

Electricity from the plant will be supplied to MSEDC under a 25-year power purchase agreement at a price of $0.04 a kilowatt-hour.

Azure Power chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We are pleased to announce our win in Maharashtra and with this, we continue to demonstrate our strong project development, engineering and execution capabilities.”

Image: Azure Power

