Dutch to seek geophys whizz

June tender planned for survey of 1.4MW Hollandse Kust West zone 

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) is to publish a geophysical investigations tender in early June for the up to 1.4MW Hollandse Kust West offshore wind farm zone.

The winning bidder will be required to obtain the soil information at the proposed zone and make it available to all potential bidders for offshore wind farms in the Netherlands.

The objective of the geophysical soil investigation is to improve the bathymetrical, morphological and geological understanding plus identification of objects in the designated wind farm zones.

The Hollandse Kust West development area is due to be tendered in 2020 and/or 2021 with projects online in 2024-25.

The Hague is expected to make a decision later this year if the zone will be tendered in one or two auctions.

The wind farms will be connected via two HVAC platforms located around 50km from the Dutch coast.

Image: Pixabay

