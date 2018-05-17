Formosa feast for Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul Group has secured a contract for the design, procurement and installation of foundations at the 120MW second stage of the Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The Luxembourg-based company said the deal also includes scour protection and cable installation.

27 Aug 2015 Phase two of Formosa 1 will feature 20 Siemens Gamesa 6.0-154 turbines and is scheduled to come online before 2020.

Jan De Nul Group offshore division director Philippe Hutse said: “Thanks to our strong and trustworthy presence throughout the past years in the region, we are able to sign this important contract today.

“We will continue, in cooperation with our client, to set up a local supply chain for the construction of the future OWF’s.”

Formosa 1 is a joint venture between Orsted (35%), local developer Swancor Renewable (15%) and Macquarie Capital (50%).

The first 8MW phase of Formosa 1 comprising two Siemens Gamesa 4MW turbines is already operational 3km off the coast of the Asian island.

In April, a consortium of Jan De Nul Group and Hitachi won a contract to build Taiwan Power Company's 109.2MW Changhua offshore wind farm.

