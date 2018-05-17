Articles Filter

Siemens Gamesa Madrid makeover

Test benches at new centre can validate systems up to 10MW

17/05/2018

Siemens Gamesa has inaugurated a new technology and manufacturing centre in the Madrid town of San Fernando de Henares, Spain.

The 8400 square-metre facility is equipped with two test benches for testing and validating systems with capacity of up to 10MW and upgrades and expands an existing plant.

Half the centre is taken up by the test benches, with the remainder housing manufacturing for electronics in the wind power, photovoltaic and energy storage sectors.

The company invested more than €3m in the facility, which employs 183 people.

Siemens Gamesa onshore division in Southern Europe and Africa chief executive Enrique Pedrosa said: “Not only will it enable us to meet the industry's current demands, it will prepare us for future developments thanks to the ability to test systems of up to 10MW.

“From now on, it will be possible to do many of the tests that were being performed elsewhere in Spain here at the factory. This will translate into a significant improvement in development times and, thus, in competitiveness.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa

