Articles Filter

Enel eyes 324MW Spanish fiesta

Two wind farms and six PV plants to be built next year

Enel eyes 324MW Spanish fiesta image 17/05/2018

Enel Green Power Espana is planning to build two wind farms and six solar parks with a combined capacity of 324MW next year in Spain.

In Andalusia, a 42MW wind farm will be constructed near Malaga and a 22MW project at Vejer de la Frontera, close to Cadiz.

The six photovoltaic plants totalling 260MW will be erected in Extremadura, Enel said.

Enel Green Power will invest €280m in the projects, which it said will double renewables capacity in the two Spanish regions.  

Image: Enel  

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.