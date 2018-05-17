Enel eyes 324MW Spanish fiesta
Two wind farms and six PV plants to be built next year
Enel Green Power Espana is planning to build two wind farms and six solar parks with a combined capacity of 324MW next year in Spain.
In Andalusia, a 42MW wind farm will be constructed near Malaga and a 22MW project at Vejer de la Frontera, close to Cadiz.
The six photovoltaic plants totalling 260MW will be erected in Extremadura, Enel said.
Enel Green Power will invest €280m in the projects, which it said will double renewables capacity in the two Spanish regions.
Image: Enel