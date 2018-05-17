Enel eyes 324MW Spanish fiesta

Enel Green Power Espana is planning to build two wind farms and six solar parks with a combined capacity of 324MW next year in Spain.

In Andalusia, a 42MW wind farm will be constructed near Malaga and a 22MW project at Vejer de la Frontera, close to Cadiz.

The six photovoltaic plants totalling 260MW will be erected in Extremadura, Enel said.

Enel Green Power will invest €280m in the projects, which it said will double renewables capacity in the two Spanish regions.

Image: Enel