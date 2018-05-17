Borwin Gamma wears jacket

Heerema Marine Contractors heavy lift crane Thialf has installed the jacket foundation for the 900MW BorWin Gamma substation, which will be part of the BorWin3 grid hub in the German North Sea.

The 5600-tonne jacket and the 10 piles were transported from Heerema Fabrication Group’s facilities in the Netherlands and installed at the construction site some 130km off the German coast.

11 Apr 2017 The six main piles and four skirt piles weigh a total of 4800 tonnes. A Siemens HVDC topside will be added in August.

Petrofac awarded Heerema Fabrication Group the contract to manufacture the jacket and piles for the platform in 2016.

Petrofac and Siemens are the two main contractors on the project appointed by transmission system operator TenneT.

The BorWin3 connection system is slated to be commissioned in 2019.

It will connect EnBW’s 497MW Hohe See and the 400MW Global Tech 1 offshore wind farms to the grid.

Image: TenneT