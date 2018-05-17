WindEurope maps local benefits

WindEurope has launched toolkit mapping out the local micro-economic benefits of wind power.

The ‘Local Impact, Global Leadership’ report aims to help answer questions such as where are the jobs, turbine factories and supply chain, and what are the benefits to communities and local authorities.

Included in the toolkit are a supply chain map, a compendium of local community success stories and country fact sheets.

WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson (pictured) said: “Wind energy is a smart choice for the economy. It’s a European industrial success story. And it delivers local economic benefits to communities across Europe – jobs and income that support local economic activity and public services.

“Our new toolkit illustrates this and has a simple message: more wind means more economic benefits for communities throughout Europe.”

Image: WindEurope