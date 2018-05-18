Vestas scores Argentine double

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 106MW for two 53MW wind farms in Argentina under development by Pampa Energia.

Both the Pampa and De La Bahia projects are located near Bahia Blanca city in Buenos Aires province and in total will consist of 28 V136-3.45MW turbines optimised to 3.8MW.

Related Stories Vestas rolls in Russia

18 May 2018

Vestas breaks the ice

06 Feb 2018 Delivery is scheduled for the last quarter of this year, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2019.

The order includes a 20-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Vestas Argentina sales director Andres Gismondi said: “Last year, Vestas signed contracts for almost 600 MW in Argentina and with this new order, we have close to 1GW of wind capacity either installed or under construction in the country.”

Vestas and Pampa Energia have previously developed the 100MW Corti wind park in the same region of the country.

Corti has been built and will be inaugurated on 22 May, Vestas said.

Image: Vestas