Poles prep 185MW onshore splash

Polish energy company Polenergia is preparing four onshore wind farms totalling 185MW for the country's upcoming auction.

The projects in Debsk, Szymankowo, Kostomloty and Pieklo are at the final stage of development and have secured construction permits, Polenergia said.

13 Feb 2015 The company also expects to sign a final investment agreement with Equinor, formerly Statoil, on 22 May for the sale of 50% stakes in the 1.2GW Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3 offshore wind farms.

Polenergia management board president Jacek Glowacki said: “Gaining such a reputable partner as Equinor turned out to be a much needed impulse for the whole renewable energy market.”

The company has also secured land rights for solar farms with a combined capacity of 40MW and is preparing the projects for auction.

Output from the Polenergia's wind farms was almost 169 gigawatt-hours in the first quarter of 2018, down 4% on last year. Polenergia said in its first quarter results that the drop was down to less favourable wind conditions, compared with last year.

