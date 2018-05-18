Vattenfall battery charge at PyC

Vattenfall has started commercial operations at a 22MW energy storage scheme co-located with the 228MW Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in Wales.

The 22MW battery@pyc project, which shares electrical infrastructure with Pen y Cymoedd, will help the UK National Grid maintain frequency levels and reliability of electricity supply.

Related Stories Vattenfall puts store in Germany

08 Mar 2018

Vattenfall preps PyC storage

22 May 2017 Battery@pyc, which is located in the upper Rhondda, Cynon and Afan valleys, comprises six shipping container sized units, five of which house 500 i3 BMW-made battery packs.

Vattenfall battery@pyc construction project manager Nick Entwistle said: “Installing a battery of this scale, co-located with a wind farm, has been a fascinating electrical engineering challenge, a challenge that has made best use of Vattenfall’s expertise and ingenuity.

“We also had expert back up; we couldn’t have done it without Belectric, EDS, Quad Consult and Electric Power Solutions.”

Vattenfall wind business head Gunnar Groebler said: “Vattenfall is on the road to a smart, digitalised future, free from fossil fuels within just one generation. I can think of few other energy installations that better demonstrates what that future looks like than battery@pyc.”

Natural Resources Wales manages the land at the Pen y Cymoedd wind farm site on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Image: Vattenfall/ Steve Pope