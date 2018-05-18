Articles Filter

Triple time for EnBW in Germany

Rights to three projects farms totalling 18.9MW won in latest onshore auction 

Triple time for EnBW in Germany image 18/05/2018

Developer EnBW secured grid capacity totalling 18.9MW for three projects in Germany’s second onshore wind auction this year.

A two-turbine 6.6MW project will be built in Dornhan near Rottweil and a fourth 3.3MW turbine will be added to EnBW's existing 9.9MW Rot am See wind farm near Schwabisch Hall. 

Related Stories

Both projects are located in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany.  

The third wind farm is a 9MW facility at Reichenow-Möglin in Märkisch-Oberland county in Brandenburg.

EnBW executive Dirk Gusewell said: “We will now do our utmost to quickly implement these projects and to make a contribution towards the successful expansion of our onshore wind portfolio.”

Earlier this week, German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 604MW of onshore grid capacity at an average support price of €57.30 per megawatt-hour in the country's latest onshore auction.

Image: EnBW

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.