Triple time for EnBW in Germany

Developer EnBW secured grid capacity totalling 18.9MW for three projects in Germany’s second onshore wind auction this year.

A two-turbine 6.6MW project will be built in Dornhan near Rottweil and a fourth 3.3MW turbine will be added to EnBW's existing 9.9MW Rot am See wind farm near Schwabisch Hall.

The third wind farm is a 9MW facility at Reichenow-Möglin in Märkisch-Oberland county in Brandenburg.

EnBW executive Dirk Gusewell said: “We will now do our utmost to quickly implement these projects and to make a contribution towards the successful expansion of our onshore wind portfolio.”

Earlier this week, German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 604MW of onshore grid capacity at an average support price of €57.30 per megawatt-hour in the country's latest onshore auction.

