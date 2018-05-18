Triple time for EnBW in Germany
Rights to three projects farms totalling 18.9MW won in latest onshore auction
Developer EnBW secured grid capacity totalling 18.9MW for three projects in Germany’s second onshore wind auction this year.
A two-turbine 6.6MW project will be built in Dornhan near Rottweil and a fourth 3.3MW turbine will be added to EnBW's existing 9.9MW Rot am See wind farm near Schwabisch Hall.
Both projects are located in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany.
The third wind farm is a 9MW facility at Reichenow-Möglin in Märkisch-Oberland county in Brandenburg.
EnBW executive Dirk Gusewell said: “We will now do our utmost to quickly implement these projects and to make a contribution towards the successful expansion of our onshore wind portfolio.”
Earlier this week, German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 604MW of onshore grid capacity at an average support price of €57.30 per megawatt-hour in the country's latest onshore auction.
Image: EnBW