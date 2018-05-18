Orsted opens Atlantic City shop

Danish energy company Orsted has officially opened a new office in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Orsted owns the lease to develop the 1GW Ocean Wind offshore wind farm some 16km off the coast of the US state.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order in January setting a target of 3.5GW of offshore wind in the state by 2030, starting with a 1.1GW call.

Orsted is also planning to develop the up to 800MW Bay State Wind Project with Eversource Energy off the coast of Massachusetts.

Image: Orsted