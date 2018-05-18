UK drivetrain kit put to the test

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has partnered with UK outfit GyroMetric Systems to test condition monitoring technology for use on offshore wind turbine drivetrains.

GyroMetric, which started as a research project at Nottingham Trent University, already has a presence in the maritime sector and aims to transfer its drive shaft monitoring equipment to help enhance the efficiency of offshore wind turbine drivetrains.

An incremental motion encoder uses an algorithm to calculate “shaft position and torsional twist”, as well as alert turbine operators to faults in the drivetrain, it added.

GyroMetric said it has also secured a “significant investment” since testing started, without elaborating further.

GyroMetric chief executive David Orton said: “We are delighted that we have been able to run effectively our new digital monitoring technology collecting data on the 7MW nacelle at ORE Catapult.

“Improving the operating efficiency of wind turbines and reducing maintenance will enable increased output and reduced energy costs, which is good news for both operators and energy customers.”

ORE Catapult drivetrain knowledge area lead Hyunjoo Lee said: “GyroMetric’s technology is highly innovative and could bring huge benefits to the offshore wind sector.”

Image: ORE Catapult