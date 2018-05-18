CleanChoice mix for Maryland

US outfit CleanChoice Energy has been chosen by the city of Takoma Park in Maryland to supply electricity from renewables to residents and businesses.

The deal gives residents and businesses the opportunity to opt-in to a scheme to source power from clean sources.

16 Jun 2014 Takoma Park mayor Kate Stewart said: “CleanChoice Energy can help Takoma Park residents and businesses make the switch to clean energy simply and affordably.”

CleanChoice Energy chief executive Tom Matzzie said: “CleanChoice Energy's goal is to make it easy and convenient to switch to clean energy.”

Takoma Park chose CleanChoice Energy following a request for proposals and by conducting research on rates, business reliability and contract terms.

Image: Pixabay