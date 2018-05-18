Vestas rolls in Russia

Vestas has officially opened an nacelle assembly line in Nizhny Novgorod in Russia.

The plant is capable of producing 250MW a year for the V126-3.6MW model.

Vestas said the first nacelles have already been assembled for a 50MW project in the country that will feature 14 turbines.

Installation of the machines is expected to start in the second half of this year.

The Danish turbine fabricator received its first wind turbine order in Russia last November, when it entered into a framework agreement with the Rusnano and Fortum JV Wind Energy Development Fund to supply the V126-3.6MW model.

“We are proud to celebrate the official opening of the assembly line today and would like to thank our partners Liebherr, Wind Energy Development Fund as well as the Ministry of Trade & Industry and the governor of Nizhny Novgorod for their trustful collaboration,” said Vestas Northern & Central Europe President Nils de Baar.

Image: Vestas