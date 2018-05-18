CWind monitors CTV fleet

CWind is to install Reygar's BareFleet monitoring system on all of its crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

BareFleet records data on vessel performance, including machinery health and alarms, fuel efficiency, trip distance, vibration, vessel motion, impact and navigational information.

15 Feb 2016 The information, which also covers when and where crew transfers have taken place, is gathered automatically and sent back to shore.

CWind head of fleet CTV Josh Brennan said: “We need to provide fast, reliable workboats that deliver crew feeling fresh and ready to maximise their work window.

“BareFleet allows us to get a full understanding of our fleet’s usage, needs and operating level, as well as an insight into vessel performance history, all of which allows for instant investigation of any potential issues before they become a problem.”

