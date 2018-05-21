Scots expand offshore horizons

Crown Estate Scotland has mapped detailed proposals for fresh offshore wind leasing rounds in the waters around the country.

Measures released for discussion today outline the draft process and request “those interested to feed back to help shape the final approach”.

Option agreements for initial offshore wind zones will then be signed in late 2019 or early 2020. There will be more than one cycle of leasing.

Marine Scotland will lead on the identification of possible zones and is already in scoping ahead a new sectoral marine plan for offshore wind.

It is expected lease areas will be up to 3000 square kilometres for development of multiple projects over a 10-year period.

RenewableUK executive director Emma Pinchbeck said: “Today’s announcement recognises the huge potential for offshore wind in Scotland, which can be the backbone of a of a clean, reliable and affordable energy system.

“Scotland is already a world-leader in renewable energy and continuing to develop our offshore wind will bring billions of pounds of new investment into the Scottish economy and create thousands of skilled jobs.”

Scotland Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "Scottish Ministers and Crown Estate Scotland share an ambition for Scotland to continue to provide seabed at the right time, in the right places and on the right terms, to successfully attract inward investment, develop new technology, build the domestic supply chain, and drive costs down.

"That will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure Scotland benefits from the creation of green jobs, helping deliver a just transition to a more resource-efficient, sustainable and inclusive economy."

Scottish Renewables Senior Policy Manager Fabrice Leveque said: "Crown Estate Scotland’s proposals set the tone for the future of this vibrant sector. New sites would allow us to capture more of our offshore wind resource and enable Scotland’s burgeoning offshore wind supply chain to gear up and grow, delivering jobs and investment not just on our coasts, but across the country.”

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson said: "A new leasing round opens up the potential for Scotland’s economy to capitalise on the substantial opportunity for its innovative businesses to share in the supply chain opportunities presented by these new developments, and deliver further economic growth and job creation for Scotland."

The full discussion document is available here.

Image: the Robin Rigg wind farm off Scotland (Eon)