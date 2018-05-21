EDF 'to sell UK wind stake'

EDF is looking to offload a 49% stake in its portfolio of UK wind farms, according to media reports.

The French company is in talks sell a minority interest in 23 onshore wind farms and one offshore project in a deal that could be worth as much as £600m (€686m), the Financial Times reported.

Barclays has been appointed as advisor on the sale, with offers expected before the end of the month, the report said.

Both EDF and Barclays declined to comment on any prospective sale, the FT added.

Image: EDF