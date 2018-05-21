Germans bank Withernwick 2

German outfit Energiekontor has reached financial close on the 8.2MW Withernwick 2 wind farm in Yorkshire in northern England.

The project, which Energiekontor said will be the first to be built without subsidies in the UK, will feature four 2.05MW turbines.

Withernwick 2 is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2019, the German company said.

Energiekontor added that electricity generated by the project will be sold to a global consumer goods company under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Energiekontor chief executive Peter Szabo said: “We are happy that our extensive experience in the UK and the trust that this has borne have again convinced a large industrial partner to sign a PPA.

“The financial close for the Withernwick 2 project shows that our efficiency measures to reduce costs are indeed bearing fruit and that we are already able to implement a wind farm profitably at pure market conditions.”

Image: Pixabay