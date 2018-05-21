Germans bank Withernwick 2
Financial close reached on 8.2MW subsidy-free wind farm in England
German outfit Energiekontor has reached financial close on the 8.2MW Withernwick 2 wind farm in Yorkshire in northern England.
The project, which Energiekontor said will be the first to be built without subsidies in the UK, will feature four 2.05MW turbines.
Energiekontor's plan to build Withernwick 2 as the first subsidy-free wind farm in the UK was reported exclusively in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS last year.
Withernwick 2 is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2019, the German company said.
Energiekontor added that electricity generated by the project will be sold to a global consumer goods company under a long-term power purchase agreement.
Energiekontor chief executive Peter Szabo said: “We are happy that our extensive experience in the UK and the trust that this has borne have again convinced a large industrial partner to sign a PPA.
“The financial close for the Withernwick 2 project shows that our efficiency measures to reduce costs are indeed bearing fruit and that we are already able to implement a wind farm profitably at pure market conditions.”
Image: Pixabay