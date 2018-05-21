BOEM extends Atlantic input

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has extended a deadline until 5 July for public comments on future plans for offshore renewable energy leasing on the Atlantic coast.

The request for feedback, which was issued on 6 April with an original comment period deadline of 21 May, has been extended by BOEM following stakeholder calls.

BOEM is seeking comments on its proposed path forward and factors affecting future renewable leasing offshore on the US' Atlantic coast.

Stakeholders now have until 11.59pm eastern time on 5 July to submit feedback.

Image: reNEWS