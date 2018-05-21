Articles Filter

BOEM extends Atlantic input

Comment period on future renewables leasing plans open until 5 July

BOEM extends Atlantic input image 21/05/2018

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has extended a deadline until 5 July for public comments on future plans for offshore renewable energy leasing on the Atlantic coast.

The request for feedback, which was issued on 6 April with an original comment period deadline of 21 May, has been extended by BOEM following stakeholder calls.

BOEM is seeking comments on its proposed path forward and factors affecting future renewable leasing offshore on the US' Atlantic coast.  

Stakeholders now have until 11.59pm eastern time on 5 July to submit feedback. 

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.