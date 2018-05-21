SeaRoc forges marine alliance

SeaRoc Group has launched a strategic alliance initiative working with industry partners to expand its marine coordination services.

The company said the alliance will initially involve European companies Specialist Marine Consultants, EMS Maritime Offshore and Marine Coordination Services, as well as South Korean outfit P2B Maritime.

15 May 2018

SeaRoc and HSEQ join forces

15 Oct 2014

SeaRoc said it will introduce clients looking for marine coordinators to the nearest alliance partner capable of meeting the project needs.

SeaRoc managing director Steve Pears said: “We have developed the strategic alliance program to ensure that users of our SeaPlanner software have access to teams of experienced marine coordinators that can utilise our management tools to deliver safe and efficient marine operations.”

The company added that as offshore projects become more complex and move further offshore in deeper waters the demand for more advanced marine coordination capabilities will be needed.

It will look to add partners to the alliance, including in the Japan market.

