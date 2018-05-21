Dynamic duo deliver fleet reboot

Consultancies Global Maritime and Unisea are providing dynamic positioning (DP) assurance software to the fleet owned by Norwegian offshore service and supply ship company SolstadFarstad.

The software, which will be integrated with SolstadFarstad's current on-board system, aims to make the implementation and documentation of DP testing easier, avoid vessel downtime and improve crew knowledge and experience.

Global Maritime chief executive Egil Kvannli said: “Offshore businesses must change to become more digital and Global Maritime and UniSea are leading the way in delivering innovative and cost-effective digital solutions across the industry. We hope that other companies will follow suit.”

SolstadFarstad chief operating officer Tor Inge Dale said: “SolstadFarstad appreciates that a long and solid cooperation with both Global Maritime and UniSea will lead to modern solutions for the company.

“It’s a definite strategic solution for us at SolstadFarstad to choose delivery partners and solutions that sets us up for the digital future.”

Image: Global Maritime