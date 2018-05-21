Pattern snags 1GW in New Mexico

Pattern Energy Group 2 has acquired the 1GW Mesa Canyons wind farm and Western Spirit transmission line in New Mexico from Clean Line Energy Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Both projects are at advanced stages of development and are expected to be operational in 2020, said Pattern Energy Group 2 – which is also known as Pattern Development.

Related Stories Pattern cuts ribbon in Quebec

11 Apr 2018

Pattern to raise $239m

09 Aug 2016 Mesa Canyons will be located on 50,500 hectares of land in Lincoln County and connect to the 345kV AC Western Spirit line that will run for about 225km from the wind farm to Public Service Company of New Mexico's transmission system near Albuquerque.

Pattern said the projects will create “hundreds of construction jobs” and deliver “millions of dollars” of increased tax revenue to New Mexico.

Pattern Development chief executive Mike Garland said: “New Mexico is home to one of the strongest wind resources in the country and Pattern Development is committed to developing and constructing these new projects as excellent additions to our portfolio, expanding our investment in this enchanting state.”

Pattern Development also plans to start work this summer on the 221MW Grady wind farm in New Mexico. The project is slated to enter commercial operations in spring 2019.

Image: Pattern Energy