Articles Filter

Siemens twirls with Swedish floater

SeaTwirl plans to have 1MW machine commercialised by 2020

Siemens twirls with Swedish floater image 21/05/2018

Swedish outfit SeaTwirl is teaming up with Siemens to develop floating offshore wind technology.

The cooperation agreement will focus on the “technical parts” of SeaTwirl's 1MW S2 floating wind turbine. 

Related Stories

SeaTwirl is aiming to complete development of a commercial-size machine by 2020 and establish a floating offshore wind farm by 2025.  

SeaTwirl chief executive Gabriel Strangberg said: “Cooperation with Siemens is important for realising our goal of becoming a leading player in floating wind power. 

“This agreement is part of our journey towards that goal and is naturally therefore very pleasing for us.” 

Siemens digital factory/process industries and drives division head Goran Persson said: “Siemens views supporting SeaTwirl with our sustainable solutions as strategically important.”

Image: SeaTwirl

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.