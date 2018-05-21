Siemens twirls with Swedish floater

Swedish outfit SeaTwirl is teaming up with Siemens to develop floating offshore wind technology.

The cooperation agreement will focus on the “technical parts” of SeaTwirl's 1MW S2 floating wind turbine.

25 Jan 2018 SeaTwirl is aiming to complete development of a commercial-size machine by 2020 and establish a floating offshore wind farm by 2025.

SeaTwirl chief executive Gabriel Strangberg said: “Cooperation with Siemens is important for realising our goal of becoming a leading player in floating wind power.

“This agreement is part of our journey towards that goal and is naturally therefore very pleasing for us.”

Siemens digital factory/process industries and drives division head Goran Persson said: “Siemens views supporting SeaTwirl with our sustainable solutions as strategically important.”

