Ameren plots Missouri wind drive

Ameren Missouri has agreed to buy an unnamed 400MW wind farm in the northeast of the US state from an affiliate of renewables developer Terra-Gen, once the project is completed.

The 175-turbine wind farm will be located in Adair and Schuyler counties, with construction expected to kick off in summer 2019, Ameren said.

The deal is subject to several conditions, including approval by regulator Missouri Public Service Commission.

Ameren Missouri president Michael Moehn said: “We are excited to take this transformative step to bring more renewable generation to our customers.

“Adding more wind energy will help us achieve our goal to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2050.”

Ameren Missouri is planning to add at least 700MW of new wind power by 2020, with the planned acquisition from Terra-Gen accounting for more than half.

