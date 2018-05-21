UK seeks smart grid innovators

The UK government is making £41.5m available for energy projects as part of its Industrial Strategy Challenge fund.

Some £40m will be on offer for three smart local energy demos that link supply, storage and demand across power, heating and transport.

ESC chief executive Phil New said: “The ESC will help the energy revolution challenge programme deliver innovations that are coherent with the whole energy system and add up to more than the sum of their parts, with the Catapult providing key support services, such as: project coordination, local area energy planning, design assessment, analysis and evaluation.”

UK Research and Innovation launched the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund earlier this month. Interested parties have until 25 July to bid for a share of the funding.

Image: National Grid