EA1 tunes to offshore radio

Fern Communications is to deploy its WaveCom two-way radio for use during construction of ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The contract, which has been won in partnership with James Fisher Marine Services, will see WaveCom used to monitor systems offshore without needing an IP connection.

26 Jan 2017 Fern Communications technical director Clive Cushion said: “Using new technology directly focused at offshore renewables, we had a system ready to roll from day one.

“It is competitively priced, with the flexibility to allow bespoke communications solutions to be integrated to the system.”

Fern's system was also deployed by Siemens Gamesa during construction of the 353MW Galloper offshore wind farm located off the Suffolk coast of England.

Image: Fern Communications