Summer bomb hunt for Vattenfall

Vattenfall is planning to start unexploded ordnance (UXO) survey work in the summer at the sites of two offshore wind farms totalling 850MW off the coast of Denmark.

The Swedish developer is currently tendering for the work at its 600MW Kriegers Flak and 350MW Vesterhav North and South projects.

Vattenfall senior geophysicist Dorthe Reng Erbs said the company is hoping to start the UXO job in August.

Geophysical surveys have been carried out at Vesterhav North and South, but are still underway at Kriegers Flak, the company said.

The surveys help identify variations in the magnetic field on the seabed that could indicate man-made objects, it added.

Erbs said: “We found 22 points at Vesterhav Syd, the same at Vesterhav Nord and 170 points at Kriegers Flak.

“Additionally there were some large areas where the changes in the magnetic field gave rise to measurements that were unclear.”

She added that between 1% and 5% of the points are likely to contain dangerous objects.

Vattenfall hopes that all the sites will be declared bomb free by the end of October.

Image: Vattenfall