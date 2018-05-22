EDPR wins 50MW Texas hand

EDP Renewables North America is to sell power from its 50MW Hidalgo 2 wind farm in Texas to an unnamed client under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPAs).

The project is expected to start operations in 2019 and is an extension of the 250MW Hidalgo wind farm.

EDPR said it has now secured more than 1.6GW of long-term PPAs in the US for wind projects being built between 2016 and 2020.

EDPR chief executive Joao Manso Neto said: “We are immensely proud to continue signing new PPAs as they contribute towards changing the energy system through the creation of new renewable energy sources.

“We firmly believe this is the right path and are delighted to reach new agreements with large companies to make further progress in this regard.”

Image: EDPR