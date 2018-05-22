Van Oord newbie to rock and roll

Articles Filter

New SRI vessel christened Bravenes at ceremony in Rotterdam

Van Oord has named its new subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel Bravenes at a ceremony in Rotterdam.

Bravenes (pictured) is the third vessel to join Van Oord's SRI fleet, which stabilise and protect subsea pipelines, cables and other structures at depths down to 1500 metres.

Van Oord said the new addition can install rock in three different ways – through a fallpipe inserted through a moonpool, a fallpipe over the side and through a tremie pipe over the side.

It added that the vessel is “ideal for the offshore wind and cable market”.

Van Oord managing director offshore Maurits den Broeder said: “The Bravenes is equipped with the latest innovations to improve vessel safety and efficiency, for example a fully automatic fallpipe loading and transport system.”

Image: Van Oord

