Ideol, STX float substation idea

Ideol and STX Europe Offshore Energy have developed a floating offshore substation concept compatible with fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind farms.

The floating substation technology is based on Ideol's damping pool concept and is currently being designed and engineered.

Ideol chief executive Paul de la Gueriviere said: “This project pushes the boundaries of the offshore wind market as offshore substations are a crucial component of a commercial array.

“This project allows us to add another string to our bow and demonstrates the wide range of potential applications our damping pool technology can offer.“

STX Europe Offshore Energy business unit director Frederic Grizaud said: “We have the ambition to combine our experience of bottom-fixed offshore substations and floating units' fabrication to deliver a strong and efficient solution.“

Image: Ideol