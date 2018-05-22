Orsted awaits Elsam judgment

A Danish court is expected to deliver its judgment this week on whether or not energy company Elsam, which is owned by Orsted, abused a dominant position in the wholesale electricity market in western Denmark over 18 months starting in 2005.

Orsted, which took control of Elsam in 2005, said the High Court of Western Denmark will announce its ruling on 24 May.

30 Aug 2016 Orsted appealed against a 30 August 2016 decision by the Copenhagen Maritime and Commercial High Court that Elsam had violated Danish competition rules from 1 January 2005 to 30 June 2006.

The Danish energy giant has already set-aside Dkr298m (€40m) plus litigation interest to cover compensation, although the 24 May decision will not concern action for damages.

The action for damages is pending in the Copenhagen Maritime and Commercial High Court, it added.

Orsted said it will issue statement following the court's announcement.

Image: Orsted