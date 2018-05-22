Atlas takes technical support

Dutch renewables recruitment specialist Atlas Professionals has teamed up with compatriot company The Wind Technicians to exchange technical personnel for the wind sector.

The five-year cooperation agreement will see The Wind Technicians provide technical staff to support Atlas Professionals needs and tenders in the Dutch and wider European markets.

11 Jul 2017 Other roles covered by the deal include riggers, welders, site assistants, warehouse staff and document controllers.

The Wind Technicians set up last year to train people to become offshore wind turbine mechanics.

The Wind Technicians account manager Ernst-Dick Meyjes said: “The collaboration with Atlas Professionals is a nice addition to our service; the training of offshore windmill mechanics.

“In this way we can make use of Atlas Professionals large network and years of experience in the global wind industry.”

Atlas Professionals global business development manager Joost Pellis said: “The large local network and pool of trained windmill mechanics from The Wind Technicians, in combination with the experience and capacity Atlas offers us even more opportunities to respond to the increasing demand for professionals in wind.”

