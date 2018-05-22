Offshore spotlight on biodiversity

Taking an ecosystem-based spatial planning approach for potential North Sea energy infrastructure could contribute to the effective management and development of marine biodiversity, according to a new report by Ecofys.

The report – 'Marine Biodiversity and the Development of a North Sea offshore Powerhouse' –explores the potential for North Sea renewable energy development to increase marine biodiversity.

It includes responses from a variety of stakeholders, including the European Commission, transmission system operators, offshore wind developers, NGOs and fishery associations.

The paper concludes that, while renewable energy development in the North Sea provides an opportunity to increase biodiversity, this will “require a new framework for consistent, transparent sustainable and evidence-based decision-making”.

Image: reNEWS