EU urged to set 35% RE goal

Eighteen Nordic companies, including Orsted, Vestas and Ikea, have written to EU energy ministers urging them to back a 35% renewable energy target for 2030 for the region.

The letter also calls for a 35% energy efficiency goal for 2030 and for the EU to be climate neutral by 2050 at the latest.

It has been sent ahead of the Clean Energy Ministerial, which will bring together energy ministers from the world's leading economies at a meeting in Malmo and Copenhagen later this month.

“We believe that the adoption of a strong Clean Energy Package with a high level of ambition of the energy efficiency directive, renewable energy directive and governance regulation, is crucial for greenhouse gas emission reductions,” the letter said.

“Ambitious climate and clean energy targets also drive economic development with increased competitiveness, job creation and improved health as well as lower dependency on energy imports,” it added.

Image: SXC