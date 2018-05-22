UK energy targets gender gap

Chief executives from eight companies have pledged to increase the number of women at senior levels and middle management in the UK’s energy industry.

The Energy Leaders Coalition includes CEOs from Scottish Power, Good Energy, National Grid, SSE, EDF Energy, Orsted UK, Innogy Renewables UK and Shell.

The coalition plans to meet regularly to review progress, share evidence of what is working and discuss improvement plans.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “Foresighted initiatives like this new coalition will break down barriers and help ensure that women are not held back and are given equal opportunities in the workplace.”

Women currently only occupy 13% of board seats in the UK's top energy companies and 6% of executive positions. Half of the companies have no women on their boards at all, according to statistics from the Powerful Women initiative.

The Powerful Women initiative was set up in 2014 to advance gender diversity in the energy sector.

Image: Pixabay