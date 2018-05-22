Articles Filter

UK energy targets gender gap

CEO initiative aims to boost women in management roles

UK energy targets gender gap image 22/05/2018

Chief executives from eight companies have pledged to increase the number of women at senior levels and middle management in the UK’s energy industry.

The Energy Leaders Coalition includes CEOs from Scottish Power, Good Energy, National Grid, SSE, EDF Energy, Orsted UK, Innogy Renewables UK and Shell.

The coalition plans to meet regularly to review progress, share evidence of what is working and discuss improvement plans. 

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “Foresighted initiatives like this new coalition will break down barriers and help ensure that women are not held back and are given equal opportunities in the workplace.”

Women currently only occupy 13% of board seats in the UK's top energy companies and 6% of executive positions. Half of the companies have no women on their boards at all, according to statistics from the Powerful Women initiative.

The Powerful Women initiative was set up in 2014 to advance gender diversity in the energy sector.

Image: Pixabay  

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.