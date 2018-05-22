Azure powers past 2GW

Indian developer Azure Power has secured the rights to develop four 50MW solar farms in the state of Maharashtra, which when complete will take the company's cumulative capacity over 2GW.

The projects, which are scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, will deliver electricity to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company under a 25-year power purchase agreement at $0.047 per kilowatt-hour.

Azure said the projects are in addition to the 130MW photovoltaic project won with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “Through our collective efforts and support from our stakeholders, we have achieved this important milestone of crossing a 2GW portfolio through large scale, mini/micro grid and rooftop solutions across the entire country.”

