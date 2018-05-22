Dutch bridge Hornsea 1 gap

Dutch outfit SMST has deployed a motion-compensated gangway on A1 Offshore Solutions' platform supply vessel Eurus Express for work at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

Installation of the M-series telescopic access bridge took place in Bremerhaven on 16 May, SMST said.

Eurus Express, which is based out of Grimsby, is contracted by GeoSea to support the installation of transition pieces at the project located 120km off the coast.

The work is expected to last about 45 days, with an option for an extension, SMST said.

Image: SMST