Articles Filter

Dutch bridge Hornsea 1 gap

SMST deploys motion-compensated gangway on Eurus Express vessel 

Dutch bridge Hornsea 1 gap image 22/05/2018

Dutch outfit SMST has deployed a motion-compensated gangway on A1 Offshore Solutions' platform supply vessel Eurus Express for work at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England. 

Installation of the M-series telescopic access bridge took place in Bremerhaven on 16 May, SMST said.

Eurus Express, which is based out of Grimsby, is contracted by GeoSea to support the installation of transition pieces at the project located 120km off the coast.

The work is expected to last about 45 days, with an option for an extension, SMST said. 

Image: SMST

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.