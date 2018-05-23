Senvion seeks new chief

Senvion chief executive Jurgen Geissinger is stepping down, with chief financial officer Kumar Manav Sharma taking over in an interim capacity until a successor is found.

The German manufacturer said the decision has the backing of the company's board.

An “orderly search” is already underway for a new CEO, Senvion said, adding that chief sales officer David Hardy has been appointed executive director of Senvion.

Senvion chairman Steven Holliday said: “On behalf of the board, I should like to thank Jurgen Geissinger for his significant contribution to Senvion.

“During his time as chief executive he has been instrumental in taking the business through the first phase of our international growth plans, against the backdrop of a challenging industry environment.”

Image: Senvion