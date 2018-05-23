Articles Filter

Senvion seeks new chief

Jurgen Geissinger steps down; Kumar Manav Sharma takes on interim role

Senvion seeks new chief image 23/05/2018

Senvion chief executive Jurgen Geissinger is stepping down, with chief financial officer Kumar Manav Sharma taking over in an interim capacity until a successor is found.

The German manufacturer said the decision has the backing of the company's board.

Related Stories

Geissinger (pictured) joined Senvion in late 2015 as successor to Andreas Nauen.

An “orderly search” is already underway for a new CEO, Senvion said, adding that chief sales officer David Hardy has been appointed executive director of Senvion.

Senvion chairman Steven Holliday said: “On behalf of the board, I should like to thank Jurgen Geissinger for his significant contribution to Senvion. 

“During his time as chief executive he has been instrumental in taking the business through the first phase of our international growth plans, against the backdrop of a challenging industry environment.”

Image: Senvion

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.