Facebook is to buy electricity for 15 years from three wind farms in Norway known as the Bjerkreim cluster, which will have a combined capacity of 294MW.

The cluster, which is located near Stavanger, will consist of 70 Siemens Gamesa 4.2MW turbines.

It is being developed by Norsk Vind Energi and Luxcara.

Bjerkreim is expected to generate 1 terrawatt-hour of electricity when operational.

Image: Pixabay